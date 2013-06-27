* India's main BSE index gains 1.01 percent, while the broader NSE index is 1.09 percent higher. * India's March quarter current account deficit was $18.1 billion, or 3.6 percent of GDP, lower than expected and below the $21.7 billion deficit a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday. * Among blue chips, Reliance Industries Ltd gains 1.8 percent while HDFC Bank Ltd is up 1.7 percent. * IT companies gain on hopes recent rupee depreciation would aid their earnings, dealers say. Indian rupee hit a record low of 60.76 to a dollar on Wednesday. * Tata Consultancy Services Ltd gains 1.6 percent while Infosys ltd is up 1 percent. * Asian shares also extended gains for a second day on Thursday, buoyed by a rise in global equities on expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will not rush to end its stimulus programme, and by further signs of improvement in China's strained money markets. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)