* Shares in South Indian Bank Ltd gain 3.8 percent after RBI on Wednesday withdrew restrictions placed on the purchase of its shares by foreign investors. * India's central bank places restrictions on overseas purchase of a stock once the foreign ownership limit is reached and will remove those restrictions when the shareholding falls below the prescribed limit. * RBI did not mention how much the foreign ownership limit for South Indian Bank was. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)