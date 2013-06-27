* Shares in oil and gas explorers gain on media reports that a government committee is meeting later in the day to contemplate a hike in natural gas prices, dealers say. Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd gains 3 percent, Oil India Ltd is up 3.3 percent and Reliance Industries Ltd rises 2.4 percent. * "Gas contributes around half of ONGC and Oil India revenues, therefore their annualised profits could rise by 10-12 percent if prices are hiked," said an analyst tracking the sector at a domestic brokerage house. * However, dealers also add that the government may offset the benefit of a price hike by increasing the subsidy burden on upstream companies. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)