* India's benchmark five-year OIS rate rises 9 basis points to 7.53 percent, the highest since May 11, and the one-year rate rises 8 basis points at 7.61 percent, the highest since March 4. * The payings come as the rupee has hit a record low of below 60 to the dollar, which is seen limiting the scope for the RBI to cut interest rates after easing rates three times this year. * Market participants are closely watching for measures from the government and central bank to curb more falls in the rupee. * Traders shrug off a lower-than-expected current account deficit, even if the RBI has cited the CAD as a key factor behind monetary policy on account of the weaker rupee. * The benchmark 10-year bonds also gave up early gains with the yield up 1 basis point to 7.59 percent. It fell to 7.54 percent earlier in the day.