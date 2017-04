* USD/INR moving in on record high on fixing-related USD buying, say dealers. * Pair at 60.60/62, off lows of 60.31 versus 60.7150/7250 last close. It rose to an all-time high of 60.76 on Wednesday. * INR got some support on lower-than-expected March current account deficit. * A dealer says a large state-run bank is on the bid side, possibly for government payments, while some state-run and foreign banks on offer keeping the pair in range play. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)