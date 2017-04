* Nomura says its FX valuation model shows that the rupee is still about 17.6 percent overvalued, giving more room for weakness. * Nomura says the chances the government or authorities implement measures soon have risen, now that the rupee is trading below 60 to the dollar. * "We doubt the RBI can continue to intervene aggressively, as the more it intervenes, the greater the vulnerability to further capital outflows," the note says. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)