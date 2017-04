* USD/INR eases further as strong inflows seen from a large private bank, possibly due to corporate flows, dealers say. The pair is at 60.23/24 after rising to 60.6350 earlier in the session. It had closed at 60.7150/7250 on Wednesday. * Strong stocks also helping INR gains, up 1.4 percent. * INR got some support on lower-than-expected March current account deficit. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)