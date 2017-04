* The benchmark 10-year bond holds on to its gain, with yield down 3 basis points at 7.55 percent. * Bond prices recover as the rupee rebounds after hitting a record low of 60.76 on Wednesday. * Foreign institutional investors remain net sellers, bringing their total sales in the previous 25 sessions to $6.5 billion. * Bonds also supported by lower-than-expected current account deficit. * Gains in bond prices are unlikely to be excessive as the auction of bonds worth 140 billion rupees ($2.31 billion) scheduled Friday is curbing appetite in the secondary market, dealers said. * The five-year OIS rate up 3 bps at 7.47 percent, after touching 7.53 percent, the highest since May 11. The one-year rate is up 6 bps at 7.59 percent, after hitting 7.62 percent, its highest since March 4. ($1 = 60.5650 Indian rupees) (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)