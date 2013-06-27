* India's main BSE index gains 1.59 percent and the broader NSE index is 1.58 percent higher, after earlier hitting their highest levels in a week. * Data showing India's March quarter current account deficit was lower than expected supported sentiment. * Shares in oil and gas explorers gain on media reports that a government committee is meeting later in the day to contemplate a hike in natural gas prices, dealers say. * Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd gains 4.2 percent, Oil India Ltd is up 1.7 percent and Reliance Industries Ltd rises 3.7 percent. * IT companies gain on hopes recent rupee depreciation would aid their earnings, dealers say. Indian rupee hit a record low of 60.76 to a dollar on Wednesday. * Tata Consultancy Services Ltd gains 2.8 percent and Infosys ltd is up 3.2 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)