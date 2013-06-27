BRIEF-Vinaland divests stake in Dai Phuoc Lotus project
* Divested entire stake in Dai Phuoc Lotus project to China Fortune Land Development for net cash proceeds of USD48.8million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.
Borrower Emissionszentrale der Schweizer Gemeinden (EGW)
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 70.7 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date July 24, 2028
Coupon 1.75 pct
Issue price 101.442
Reoffer price 101.492
Spread Minus 13 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
ISIN CH0217579785
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 31.6 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date July 24, 2023
Coupon 1.375 pct
Issue price 100.518
Reoffer price 99.768
Spread Minus 14 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
ISIN CH0217579777
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date July 24, 2013
Lead Manager(s) ZKB
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
* Calpers says supports PPL Corp's shareowner proposal regarding climate change policy and reporting - sec filing