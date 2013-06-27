June 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Thursday.

Borrower Municipality Finance (Kunt)

Issue Amount $250 million

Maturity Date October 9, 2015

Coupon 3-month Libor + 7bp

Reoffer price 99.933

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 10bp

Payment Date July 3, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche bank & HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes The issue size will total $750 million

when fungible

Temporary ISIN XS0949796766

ISIN XS0840954357

Data supplied by International Insider.