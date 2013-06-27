BRIEF-Vinaland divests stake in Dai Phuoc Lotus project
* Divested entire stake in Dai Phuoc Lotus project to China Fortune Land Development for net cash proceeds of USD48.8million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Thursday.
Borrower Municipality Finance (Kunt)
Issue Amount $250 million
Maturity Date October 9, 2015
Coupon 3-month Libor + 7bp
Reoffer price 99.933
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 10bp
Payment Date July 3, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche bank & HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
Notes The issue size will total $750 million
when fungible
Temporary ISIN XS0949796766
ISIN XS0840954357
* Calpers says supports PPL Corp's shareowner proposal regarding climate change policy and reporting - sec filing