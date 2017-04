* Repo borrowings within RBI's comfort zone at 596.40 billion rupees, with traders still preferring to borrow via collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) market at lower rate. * "Traders have been preferring the CBLO route for the last few sessions. But the arbitrage seems to be vanishing," dealers said. * CBLO trading at a weighted average rate of 7 percent on Thursday, lower than the borrowing rate of 7.25 percent at the repo window. * CBLO volumes at 879.27 billion rupees, much higher than the call rate volumes at 156.84 billion rupees. * Dealers say government has released subsidy payments which have also helped enhance liquidity. * Cash rate at 7.25/7.30 pct. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)