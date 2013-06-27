BRIEF-Calpers says supports PPL Corp's shareowner proposal regarding climate change policy and reporting
June 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower Caisse de Refinancement de l'Habitat
(CRH)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date January 17, 2025
Coupon 2.4 pct
Reoffer price 97.565
Yield 2.647 pct
Spread 47 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date July 8, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, LBBW, Natixis & Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's) &
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Euronext-Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law French
Notes The issue size will total 1.5 billion euro
when fungible
ISIN FR0011388339
NEW YORK, April 10 Bidding for Monday's $24 billion in U.S. three-year Treasury notes was the weakest since 2009, resulting in the government having paying bond dealers and investors a higher yield than what traders had expected.