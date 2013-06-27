Fitch Assigns Yida First-Time Rating of 'B'; Outlook Positive
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, April 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned China-based business park developer, Yida China Holdings Limited, a first-time Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of 'B'; The Outlook is Positive. Fitch has also assigned Yida a foreign-currency senior unsecured rating of 'B' with a Recovery Rating of 'RR4'. At the same time, Fitch has assigned Yida's proposed US dollar senior notes a 'B(EXP)' expected rating with a Recovery R