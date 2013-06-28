* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are up 1.83 percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is higher 1.05 percent. * Asian shares edged higher to extend gains for a third day on Friday, tracking an overnight rise in global equities on easing fears of an early end to U.S. monetary stimulus, but caution remained about the recently volatile Chinese markets. * Shares of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd and Reliance Industries Ltd would be on watch after India approved a hefty rise in natural gas prices. * India took the unpopular step of approving a gas price rise for the first time in three years on Thursday, a move which could inject much needed investment in local production but boost imports of more costly liquefied natural gas (LNG). * On watch, India's oil minister M. Veerappa Moily, junior oil minister Panabaka Lakshmi and oil secretary Vivek Rao at the PetroFed awards, apart from oil company executives. (1130 GMT) * Also, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, India's No.1 software services provider, will hold its annual shareholder meeting in Mumbai. (1100 GMT) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)