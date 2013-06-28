BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.26 pct cut-off at 13-day variable rate repo auction
* rbi: allots 4.90 billion rupees at 13-day variable rate repo auction versus 215 billion rupees notified
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are up 1.83 percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is higher 1.05 percent. * Asian shares edged higher to extend gains for a third day on Friday, tracking an overnight rise in global equities on easing fears of an early end to U.S. monetary stimulus, but caution remained about the recently volatile Chinese markets. * Shares of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd and Reliance Industries Ltd would be on watch after India approved a hefty rise in natural gas prices. * India took the unpopular step of approving a gas price rise for the first time in three years on Thursday, a move which could inject much needed investment in local production but boost imports of more costly liquefied natural gas (LNG). * On watch, India's oil minister M. Veerappa Moily, junior oil minister Panabaka Lakshmi and oil secretary Vivek Rao at the PetroFed awards, apart from oil company executives. (1130 GMT) * Also, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, India's No.1 software services provider, will hold its annual shareholder meeting in Mumbai. (1100 GMT) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* rbi: allots 4.90 billion rupees at 13-day variable rate repo auction versus 215 billion rupees notified
March 31 Indian shares fell on Friday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers, but were poised for a third straight gain on month fuelled by a crucial victory for India's ruling party in a key state election and big foreign inflows into markets.
March 31 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 19 points at 7,351 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.