* USD/INR is likely to extend losses for a second session on positive global equities and dovish Fed comments. The pair had closed at 60.19/20 on Thursday. * A senior dealer expects the pair to open around 60.00 levels. * Most Asian currencies are positive against USD. See * SGX Nifty futures up 1.8 percent, while broader MSCI ex-Japan up 0.9 percent. * The dollar hovered just below a four-week peak early in Asia on Friday, having lost only a bit of ground after two more Federal Reserve officials sought to play down fears over the central bank's plan to gradually reduce stimulus. * USD/INR 1-month NDF closed NY trade at 60.44-49 amid high volumes. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)