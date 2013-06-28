* Indian government bonds are expected to open firm on Friday on expectations of improvement in the local currency. * Dealers expect rupee to strengthen below 60 per dollar after Federal Reserve officials sought to play down fears over the central bank's plan to gradually reduce stimulus. * The benchmark 10-year bond yield, which closed at 7.56 percent on Thursday, are seen opening at 7.54 percent, says a senior dealer. It is seen moving in the 7.50 to 7.56 percent range in the day. * Gains will be limited as some traders may avoid big purchases ahead of the auction of dated securities worth 140 billion rupees. * The Reserve Bank of India squeezed gold buyers further on Thursday, ruling out any credit transactions for imports unless they were intended to make jewellery for export, as it looks to rein in a record current account deficit. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)