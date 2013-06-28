* Indian shares gain nearly 2 percent, marking a second session of strong gains, as energy shares surge after the government's approval of a hefty increase in gas prices. * India's main BSE index gains 1.66 percent, while the broader NSE index is 1.71 percent higher, after earlier marking their highest intraday level since July 19. * Both indexes are headed towards their first weekly gain in four weeks. * Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd is up 6 percent and Reliance Industries Ltd gains 3.8 percent. Oil India Ltd is up 3.1 percent. * Blue chips such as ITC Ltd gains 1.5 percent on value buying after recent share price losses were seen as overdone. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)