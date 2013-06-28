BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.26 pct cut-off at 13-day variable rate repo auction
* rbi: allots 4.90 billion rupees at 13-day variable rate repo auction versus 215 billion rupees notified
* Indian shares gain nearly 2 percent, marking a second session of strong gains, as energy shares surge after the government's approval of a hefty increase in gas prices. * India's main BSE index gains 1.66 percent, while the broader NSE index is 1.71 percent higher, after earlier marking their highest intraday level since July 19. * Both indexes are headed towards their first weekly gain in four weeks. * Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd is up 6 percent and Reliance Industries Ltd gains 3.8 percent. Oil India Ltd is up 3.1 percent. * Blue chips such as ITC Ltd gains 1.5 percent on value buying after recent share price losses were seen as overdone. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* rbi: allots 4.90 billion rupees at 13-day variable rate repo auction versus 215 billion rupees notified
March 31 Indian shares fell on Friday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers, but were poised for a third straight gain on month fuelled by a crucial victory for India's ruling party in a key state election and big foreign inflows into markets.
March 31 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 19 points at 7,351 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.