BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.26 pct cut-off at 13-day variable rate repo auction
* rbi: allots 4.90 billion rupees at 13-day variable rate repo auction versus 215 billion rupees notified
* Indian government bonds surge in early trades on recovery in rupee, gains in US Treasuries, say dealers. The 10-year bond yield drops 6 bps to 7.50 percent. * Rupee gains for a second session, helping bonds. * Lower OIS and some shortcovering also helping gains in bonds. * Dealers say gas price hike is bond-negative as will increase government's subsidy burden and has inflationary impact. * India to sell 140 billion rupees of bonds later in session. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)
March 31 Indian shares fell on Friday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers, but were poised for a third straight gain on month fuelled by a crucial victory for India's ruling party in a key state election and big foreign inflows into markets.
* Asia ex-Japan set for 12.5 pct quarterly gain; Nikkei posts loss