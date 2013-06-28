* Indian government bonds surge in early trades on recovery in rupee, gains in US Treasuries, say dealers. The 10-year bond yield drops 6 bps to 7.50 percent. * Rupee gains for a second session, helping bonds. * Lower OIS and some shortcovering also helping gains in bonds. * Dealers say gas price hike is bond-negative as will increase government's subsidy burden and has inflationary impact. * India to sell 140 billion rupees of bonds later in session. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)