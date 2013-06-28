* Shares of Indian technology companies fall after outsourcing and consulting services provider Accenture Plc cut its full-year outlook, citing a pullback in spending by its consulting business clients. * Infosys Ltd falls 0.7 percent, Wipro is down 0.6 percent, while Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, which has its annual meet later in the day, was down 0.1 percent. * The U.S. Senate approved a landmark immigration bill on Thursday, which is seen by some investors as hurting Indian IT companies by proposing higher fees and wages for temporary U.S. workers. * The Indian rupee also gained on Friday breaching below 60 to the dollar. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)