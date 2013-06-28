BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.26 pct cut-off at 13-day variable rate repo auction
* rbi: allots 4.90 billion rupees at 13-day variable rate repo auction versus 215 billion rupees notified
* Shares of Indian technology companies fall after outsourcing and consulting services provider Accenture Plc cut its full-year outlook, citing a pullback in spending by its consulting business clients. * Infosys Ltd falls 0.7 percent, Wipro is down 0.6 percent, while Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, which has its annual meet later in the day, was down 0.1 percent. * The U.S. Senate approved a landmark immigration bill on Thursday, which is seen by some investors as hurting Indian IT companies by proposing higher fees and wages for temporary U.S. workers. * The Indian rupee also gained on Friday breaching below 60 to the dollar. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
March 31 Indian shares fell on Friday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers, but were poised for a third straight gain on month fuelled by a crucial victory for India's ruling party in a key state election and big foreign inflows into markets.
March 31 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 19 points at 7,351 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.