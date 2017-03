* USD/INR slips as stocks post strong rally and on corporate flows, dealers say. The pair is at 59.76/77, retreating from its close of 60.19/20 on Thursday. * Dealers cite inflows related to Diageo Plc's stake purchase in United Spirits. They estimate the flow size at around $300 million. * United Spirits Ltd approved the allotment of 14.5 million shares on a preferential basis to a wholly owned unit of UK drinks group Diageo Plc, as part of an around $2.1 billion stake sale announced in November last year. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)