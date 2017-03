* Indian cash rates remain elevated as banks, mutual funds hold on to cash at quarter-end. The cash rate at 7.30/7.35 percent versus Thursday's close of 6.90/6.95 percent. * Collateralized Borrowing and Lending Obligation volumes, which had jumped to an average daily over 800 billion rupees in the last few sessions, have dropped sharply to 173.01 billion rupees on Friday. * Repo borrowings at 545.95 billion rupees at morning liquidity auction on reserves reporting day. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)