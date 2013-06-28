(Corrects paragraph 2 to say the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs is part of the federal government, not the finance ministry) * Shares in Yes Bank Ltd gain as much as 3 percent after a government committee approves the bank's proposal to increase foreign equity participation up to 60 percent of the total shares through a qualified institutional placement. * The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, which is part of the federal government, approved the increase after a request earlier this year from India's Foreign Investment Promotion Board. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)