BRIEF-Tata Steel sells indirect unit Kalzip Guangzhou
* Says net consideration recieved from sale/disposal is EUR 5.2 million
* The five-year OIS rate fell 8 basis points to 7.34 percent and the one-year rate also down 8 basis points to 7.48 percent. * The positive rupee movement on the back of a hike in gas prices and the U.S. Fed officials' moves to ease fears of an early withdrawal of monetary stimulus lead to receivings in swap. * Expectations that the chances of an RBI rate cut might resurface towards the July meet also aid receivings. * Comfortable liquidity conditions, with a cash deficit of 545.95 billion rupees, also prompt some traders to receive fixed rates. * Market participants are closely watching for measures from the government and the central bank to curb more falls in the rupee. * The benchmark 10-year bonds plunged 15 bps to 7.41 percent, its biggest intraday fall since June 3, and on its way to posting the biggest quarterly yield fall since December 2008. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 05.00/09.00 04.00/06.00 01.00/03.00 05.63% 07.51% 02.82% (Mar 30) 1000 03.50/06.50 00.50/01.50 03.00/05.00 04.92% 02.81% 05.62% ----------------------------------------
** Shares of refiner Indian Oil Corp Ltd rise as much as 3.9 pct to their highest since Feb 23 on the first day trading as part of the 50-member Nifty index run by NSE