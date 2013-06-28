* The five-year OIS rate fell 8 basis points to 7.34 percent and the one-year rate also down 8 basis points to 7.48 percent. * The positive rupee movement on the back of a hike in gas prices and the U.S. Fed officials' moves to ease fears of an early withdrawal of monetary stimulus lead to receivings in swap. * Expectations that the chances of an RBI rate cut might resurface towards the July meet also aid receivings. * Comfortable liquidity conditions, with a cash deficit of 545.95 billion rupees, also prompt some traders to receive fixed rates. * Market participants are closely watching for measures from the government and the central bank to curb more falls in the rupee. * The benchmark 10-year bonds plunged 15 bps to 7.41 percent, its biggest intraday fall since June 3, and on its way to posting the biggest quarterly yield fall since December 2008. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)