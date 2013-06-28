* USD/INR headed for biggest daily fall in nine months, down 1.4 pct. * The pair is at 59.32/34, retreating from its close of 60.19/20 on Thursday. * Local stocks surge 3 pct. * "There seems to be only side now with USD longs getting squeezed," says dealer. * Dealers cite inflows related to Diageo Plc's stake purchase in United Spirits. They estimate the flow size at around $300 million. * Still, pair headed for a second month of gains, up 4.9 pct. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)