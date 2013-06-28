BRIEF-Tata Steel sells indirect unit Kalzip Guangzhou
* Says net consideration recieved from sale/disposal is EUR 5.2 million
* USD/INR headed for biggest daily fall in nine months, down 1.4 pct. * The pair is at 59.32/34, retreating from its close of 60.19/20 on Thursday. * Local stocks surge 3 pct. * "There seems to be only side now with USD longs getting squeezed," says dealer. * Dealers cite inflows related to Diageo Plc's stake purchase in United Spirits. They estimate the flow size at around $300 million. * Still, pair headed for a second month of gains, up 4.9 pct. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 05.00/09.00 04.00/06.00 01.00/03.00 05.63% 07.51% 02.82% (Mar 30) 1000 03.50/06.50 00.50/01.50 03.00/05.00 04.92% 02.81% 05.62% ----------------------------------------
** Shares of refiner Indian Oil Corp Ltd rise as much as 3.9 pct to their highest since Feb 23 on the first day trading as part of the 50-member Nifty index run by NSE