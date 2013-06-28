June 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Friday.

Borrower ENBW International Finance BV

Guarantor Energie Baden-Wuerttemberg AG

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date July 12, 2023

Coupon 2.25 pct

Issue price 100.634

Reoffer price 99.934

Yield 2.257 pct

Spread 75 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0217677654

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date July 12, 2018

Coupon 1.25 pct

Issue price 100.44

Reoffer price 99.94

Yield 1.262 pct

Spread 50 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0217677605

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date July 12, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & RBS

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law German

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Prograame

Data supplied by International Insider.