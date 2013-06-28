* Foreign investment flows will be closely watched following net sales of $7 billion in June across equities and bonds. * Flows are seen depending on global risk-sentiment, with any further foreign selling likely to push the Indian rupee towards its record low of 60.76 hit on June 26. * Indian government bonds will closely track rupee movements and U.S. Treasury yields given the narrowing differentials with U.S. bonds are seen as a key reason behind the foreign selling. * The Indian government is also expected to be preparing additional fiscal and economic reforms after approving a gas price hike. * Investors will especially be watching whether the government raises foreign investment limits in sectors such as defence and telecoms, in a bid to reduce concerns about India's current account deficit. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH Mon: RBI closed June Manufacturing PMI Wed: June Services PMI Money supply data. Fri: Forex reserves, bank loan data. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)