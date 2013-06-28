* Foreign investment flows will be closely watched following net
sales of $7 billion in June across equities and bonds.
* Flows are seen depending on global risk-sentiment, with any
further foreign selling likely to push the Indian rupee
towards its record low of 60.76 hit on June 26.
* Indian government bonds will closely track rupee movements and
U.S. Treasury yields given the narrowing differentials with U.S.
bonds are seen as a key reason behind the foreign selling.
* The Indian government is also expected to be preparing
additional fiscal and economic reforms after approving a gas
price hike.
* Investors will especially be watching whether the government
raises foreign investment limits in sectors such as defence and
telecoms, in a bid to reduce concerns about India's current
account deficit.
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
Mon: RBI closed
June Manufacturing PMI
Wed: June Services PMI
Money supply data.
Fri: Forex reserves, bank loan data.
