BRIEF-Rank Progress FY net result turns to profit of 15.3 mln zlotys YoY
* FY 2016 net profit 15.3 million zlotys ($3.88 million) versus loss of 50.8 million zlotys year ago
June 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower Network Rail Infrastructure Finance Plc
Guarantor United Kingdom Of Great Britain And Northern Ireland
Issue Amount 200 million sterling
Maturity Date Novemebr 22, 2047
Coupon 1.125 pct
Reoffer price 126.077
Spread 31 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 0.75 pct Due 2047 UKT
Payment Date July 05, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 50 - 1
Notes The issue size will total 3.76 billion sterling
When fungible
Permanent ISIN XS0322049296
March 31 Indian shares fell on Friday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers, but were poised for a third straight gain on month fuelled by a crucial victory for India's ruling party in a key state election and big foreign inflows into markets.
LONDON, March 31 Yields on South Africa's dollar-denominated sovereign debt rose across the curve on Friday after President Jacob Zuma sacked respected Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan following days of speculation.