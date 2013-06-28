GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks down, dollar posts gains on positive U.S. data
* Asia ex-Japan set for 12.5 pct quarterly gain; Nikkei posts loss
* Shares in Coal India Ltd surged 5.3 percent on media reports that the government would set up a coal regulator, which could expedite decisions on pricing and clearances of certain projects in the sector. * "It seems like Coal India may get autonomy in pricing of coal, similar to what oil marketing companies have been given for oil pricing," said Deven Choksey, managing director at KR Choksey Securities. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Asia ex-Japan set for 12.5 pct quarterly gain; Nikkei posts loss
* Says net consideration recieved from sale/disposal is EUR 5.2 million
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 05.00/09.00 04.00/06.00 01.00/03.00 05.63% 07.51% 02.82% (Mar 30) 1000 03.50/06.50 00.50/01.50 03.00/05.00 04.92% 02.81% 05.62% ----------------------------------------