* Shares in Coal India Ltd surged 5.3 percent on media reports that the government would set up a coal regulator, which could expedite decisions on pricing and clearances of certain projects in the sector. * "It seems like Coal India may get autonomy in pricing of coal, similar to what oil marketing companies have been given for oil pricing," said Deven Choksey, managing director at KR Choksey Securities. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)