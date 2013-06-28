* Foreign institutional investors bought shares worth 11.24 billion rupees on Friday, snapping a 13-day selling streak, NSE data shows, raising hopes this week's rally would continue. * Foreign investors sold about 120 billion Indian rupees ($1.99 billion) worth of shares over the previous 13 sessions. * Traders say short covering may extend this week's gains if buying in cash shares on Friday is followed by their buying in index futures, data for which is due later in the day. * Indian stocks posted their first weekly gain in four weeks for the week ending June 28, with the BSE index ending up 3.5 percent. * The buying on Friday coincides with the Indian government gearing up to announce additional fiscal and economic reforms, including opening up more sectors to foreign investment, in an effort to narrow a current account deficit that hit a record high of 4.8 percent in the previous fiscal year. * Shares in energy companies surged after the government's approval of a hefty increase in gas prices suggests domestic gas prices could rise to $8.4-8.5 per mmBtu with the new mechanism from a current $4.2 mmBtu. ($1 = 60.2650 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)