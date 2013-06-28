* Foreign investment flows will be closely watched after foreign institutional investors bought shares worth 11.24 billion rupees on Friday, snapping a 13-day selling streak, NSE data shows, raising hopes this week's rally would continue. * Foreign investors sold about 120 billion Indian rupees ($1.99 billion) worth of shares over the previous 13 sessions. * The Indian government is also expected to be preparing additional fiscal and economic reforms after approving a gas price hike. * Investors will especially be watching whether the government raises foreign investment limits in sectors such as defence and telecoms, in a bid to reduce concerns about India's current account deficit. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH Mon: RBI closed June Manufacturing PMI Wed: June Services PMI Money supply data. Fri: Forex reserves, bank loan data. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)