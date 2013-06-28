BRIEF-R&I affirms Shizuoka Bank's rating at "AA" and announces stable outlook – R&I
* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA" – R&I
June 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Vorarlberger Landes Und Hypothekenbank
Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date July 25, 2018
Coupon 1.375 pct
Reoffer price Par
Spread 60 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date July 25, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law German
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA" – R&I
LONDON, March 31 British house prices fell in March for the first time since mid-2015, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Friday, another sign that households are turning more cautious as the country prepares to leave the European Union.
LONDON, March 31 Britain said on Friday it had sold a portfolio of mortgages issued by failed lender Bradford & Bingley for 11.8 billion pounds ($15 billion) to insurer Prudential and buyout firm Blackstone.