BRIEF-Hulic Reit acquires trusted beneficial rights of 3 properties for 12,000 mln yen
* Says it has acquired trusted beneficial rights of three properties in Tokyo, Japan, for 12,000 million yen in all
June 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Bayerische Landesbank
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date July 03, 2020
Coupon 6-Month Euribor + 4bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 6-Month Euribor + 4bp
Payment Date July 03, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BayernLB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme
ISIN DE000BLB2F83
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Says it has acquired trusted beneficial rights of three properties in Tokyo, Japan, for 12,000 million yen in all
March 31 Southwest Securities International Securities Ltd
* Polish state-run bank BOS reports FY 2016 net loss of 60.1 million zlotys ($15.24 million) versus loss of 51.1 million zlotys a year ago