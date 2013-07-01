(Official Correction to change the payment date from July 03, 2013 to July 04, 2013)

June 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Bayerische Landesbank

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date July 03, 2020

Coupon 6-Month Euribor + 4bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 6-Month Euribor + 4bp

Payment Date July 04, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BayernLB

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN DE000BLB2F83

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.