(Official Correction to change the payment date from July 03, 2013 to July 04, 2013)
June 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Bayerische Landesbank
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date July 03, 2020
Coupon 6-Month Euribor + 4bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 6-Month Euribor + 4bp
Payment Date July 04, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BayernLB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme
ISIN DE000BLB2F83
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.