BRIEF-JBF Industries step-down unit commissions PTA plant at Mangalore, SEZ
* Says commissioning of PTA project step subsidiary by JBF Petrochemicals Limited at Mangalore, SEZ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BANGALORE, XXXX XX The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 39300 ICS-201(B22mm) 40200 ICS-102(B22mm) 29000 ICS-103(23mm) 31800 ICS-104(24mm) 36500 ICS-202(26mm) 40800 ICS-105(26mm) 37500 ICS-105CS(26mm) 38400 ICS-105(27mm) 41300 ICS-105CS(27mm) 38200 ICS-105MMA(27) 39000 ICS-105PHR(28) 41800 ICS-105(28mm) 40900 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 41000 ICS-105(29mm) 41400 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 41500 ICS-105(30mm) 41800 ICS-105(31mm) 42000 ICS-106(32mm) 42600 ICS-107(34mm) 51000
* Says commissioning of PTA project step subsidiary by JBF Petrochemicals Limited at Mangalore, SEZ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ISLAMABAD, March 31 An explosion hit the Pakistani city of Parachinar, in the remote northwestern tribal region, on Friday, killing at least five people and wounding 40, Ikramullah Khan, the local political agent, said.
* Says decided to transfer 9.46% of Astron Paper and Board Mill Limited