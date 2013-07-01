* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are up 0.22 percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.56 percent lower. * Asian stocks got off to an uninspired start on Monday, while the U.S. dollar held firm at one-month highs after an influential Federal Reserve official suggested September could be the beginning of the end of easy money from the central bank. * Foreign institutional investors bought shares worth 11.24 billion rupees on Friday, snapping a 13-day selling streak, NSE data shows, raising hopes this week's rally would continue. * Foreign investors also bought 16.91 billion rupees worth of index futures on Friday which is further stoking expectations of a short covering led rally, dealers say. * Deadline to submit applications with the RBI for new bank licenses ends later in the day. * Also on watch, India's Manufacturing PMI for June at 0500 GMT. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)