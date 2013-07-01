* Indian government bond yields biased to rise, in line with gain in US Treasury yields and higher-than-expected July-Sept t-bill sale, say dealers. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed at 7.44 percent on Friday, down 12 basis points (bps). * "The sharp up move we saw on Friday in the last half hour of trading was due to quarter-end marking of positions. So, some of those trades may get unwound today," says a trader with a primary dealership. * Dealers will closely watch the rupee, which saw a sharp recovery on Friday, for direction. * No respite from heavy selling by foreigners in rupee-debt with $5.68 billion of sales alone in June. * India will raise 1.56 trillion rupees ($26.26 billion) through treasury bills from July to September, the central said on Friday. * Dealer adds t-bill amount is higher than market expectations, raising concerns about fiscal deficit, which also bond negative. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)