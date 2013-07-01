* Indian government bond yields biased to rise, in line with
gain in US Treasury yields and higher-than-expected July-Sept
t-bill sale, say dealers. The benchmark 10-year bond yield
closed at 7.44 percent on Friday, down 12 basis
points (bps).
* "The sharp up move we saw on Friday in the last half hour of
trading was due to quarter-end marking of positions. So, some of
those trades may get unwound today," says a trader with a
primary dealership.
* Dealers will closely watch the rupee, which saw a sharp
recovery on Friday, for direction.
* No respite from heavy selling by foreigners in rupee-debt with
$5.68 billion of sales alone in June.
* India will raise 1.56 trillion rupees ($26.26 billion) through
treasury bills from July to September, the central said on
Friday.
* Dealer adds t-bill amount is higher than market expectations,
raising concerns about fiscal deficit, which also bond negative.
(subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut
ers.com@reuters.net)