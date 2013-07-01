* USD/INR is likely to open higher around 59.60 levels in
session, dealers say. The pair had closed at 59.385/395 on
Friday.
* Foreign bank dealer sees resistance around 59.71 and 59.82
levels, while pair will be supported at 59.32 and 59.15 levels.
* SGX Nifty futures up 0.03 percent, while broader MSCI
ex-Japan is 0.48 percent lower.
* Local stocks will be watched for direction.
* USD/INR 1-month NDF closed NY trade at 60.05-10 amid high
volumes.
* The dollar was holding broadly firm on Monday after a flood
of month-end flows left it well positioned for a week packed
with major economic data and central bank meetings.
* Foreign funds were heavy buyers of equities on Friday, with
provisional data showing net purchase of $189.15 million. They
however continued to be heavy sellers in debt, selling $114.09
million on Thursday.
