* USD/INR is likely to open higher around 59.60 levels in session, dealers say. The pair had closed at 59.385/395 on Friday. * Foreign bank dealer sees resistance around 59.71 and 59.82 levels, while pair will be supported at 59.32 and 59.15 levels. * SGX Nifty futures up 0.03 percent, while broader MSCI ex-Japan is 0.48 percent lower. * Local stocks will be watched for direction. * USD/INR 1-month NDF closed NY trade at 60.05-10 amid high volumes. * The dollar was holding broadly firm on Monday after a flood of month-end flows left it well positioned for a week packed with major economic data and central bank meetings. * Foreign funds were heavy buyers of equities on Friday, with provisional data showing net purchase of $189.15 million. They however continued to be heavy sellers in debt, selling $114.09 million on Thursday. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)