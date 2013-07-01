* Indian benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at 7.41 percent on Monday. * Dealers say a mildly stronger rupee at 59.31/59.32 at 0358 GMT, as against 59.385/395 Friday close, has raised hopes that the RBI is likely to get some room to cut interest rates in the coming months. * Weaker PMI data from China, along with falling treasury yield over the weekend, is leading to value buying, dealers say. * So far, there has been no respite from heavy selling by foreigners in rupee-debt with $5.68 billion of sales in June. * Dealers expect the government to unveil reform measures to boost foreign capital inflows. * India will raise 1.56 trillion rupees ($26.26 billion) through treasury bills from July to September, the central said on Friday. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)