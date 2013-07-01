* Indian benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3
basis points at 7.41 percent on Monday.
* Dealers say a mildly stronger rupee at 59.31/59.32 at
0358 GMT, as against 59.385/395 Friday close, has raised hopes
that the RBI is likely to get some room to cut interest rates in
the coming months.
* Weaker PMI data from China, along with falling treasury yield
over the weekend, is leading to value buying, dealers say.
* So far, there has been no respite from heavy selling by
foreigners in rupee-debt with $5.68 billion of sales in June.
* Dealers expect the government to unveil reform measures to
boost foreign capital inflows.
* India will raise 1.56 trillion rupees ($26.26 billion) through
treasury bills from July to September, the central said on
Friday.
(archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson
reuters.com@reuters.net)