* USD/INR turns down on talk of inflows related to Unilever's open offer for the Indian unit, dealers say. The pair is at 59.24/25 versus 59.52 intraday high, 59.385/395 close on Friday. * Unilever's $5.4 billion open offer for Hindustan Unilever Ltd commenced on June 21. * Dealers say some falls in the pair may also be position unwinding ahead of Unilever flows. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)