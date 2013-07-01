* Deustche Bank downgrades Idea Cellular Ltd to "hold" from "buy", citing regulatory risks and valuations after the stock outperformed the benchmark index over the past six months. * The bank says Idea's recent outperformance already discounts hopes about execution, margin expansion and positive cash flows that were the main premise for its previous "buy" rating. * Deutsche also warns costs associated with the government's move to reset reserve prices and terms for license renewals could "significantly" exceed Idea's free cash flow over the next three years. * Idea shares gained 36.3 percent in 2013, as of Friday's close, compared with a 0.2 percent fall in India's benchmark index over the same period. * At 0556 GMT, Idea shares are up 2.1 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)