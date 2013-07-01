* Shares in United Spirits Ltd gain 7.3 percent after Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte increased its stake in the company to 4.76 percent from 4.02 percent earlier, dealers say. * Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte bought 1.08 million shares of the company on Friday in a bulk deal at a price of 2,118.3 rupees each, NSE data shows. * United Spirits shares are trading at 47.3 times of expected consensus earnings for FY2014, as per Reuters estimates. * Diageo Plc had agreed in November to buy a majority stake in United Spirits Ltd, controlled by Indian businessman Vijay Mallya, for $2.1 billion.. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)