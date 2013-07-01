* The five-year OIS rate is down 3 basis points at 7.31 percent and the one-year rate falls 5 basis points to 7.43 percent. * The positive rupee movement on the back of inflows into equity, particularly rumoured inflows from Unilever's open offer for its local unit help. * Dealers say receivings also on account of resurfacing hopes that the RBI is likely to get some room to cut interest rates in the coming months. * Dealers expect the government to unveil reform measures to boost foreign capital inflows. * The benchmark 10-year bonds down 3 bps to 7.41, after touching 7.39 percent earlier in the day, a level last seen on June 20. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)