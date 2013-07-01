* The five-year OIS rate is down 3 basis points
at 7.31 percent and the one-year rate falls 5
basis points to 7.43 percent.
* The positive rupee movement on the back of inflows
into equity, particularly rumoured inflows from Unilever's open
offer for its local unit help.
* Dealers say receivings also on account of resurfacing hopes
that the RBI is likely to get some room to cut interest rates in
the coming months.
* Dealers expect the government to unveil reform measures to
boost foreign capital inflows.
* The benchmark 10-year bonds down 3 bps to 7.41,
after touching 7.39 percent earlier in the day, a level last
seen on June 20.
