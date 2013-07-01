* Shares in Reliance Communications Ltd rise more than 12 percent to their highest level in 2-1/2 years after the mobile carrier said it had repaid foreign currency loans worth a total $1.2 billion. * With a net debt of about $7 billion as of end-March, Reliance Communications was the most leveraged among listed Indian carriers. Its heavy debt load has hurt its profitability in the past years. * Dealers said the falling debt level as well as expectations of deal announcements are seen helping the stock. Reliance Communications is in talks to sell a stake in a unit that includes its undersea cable business. * Reliance Communications shares were up 12.1 percent at 0926 GMT. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; devidutta.tripathy@thomsonreuters.com)