SHANGHAI, July 5 China's short-term interest rates have receded towards normal levels, but the regulatory offensive against aggressive lending practices designed to evade supervision has just begun, money-market traders say.

The unprecedented liquidity squeeze in China's money markets over the past two weeks was a response to a rapid expansion of interbank transactions designed to avoid regulation.

That crunch eased after the central bank, which initially refused to acknowledge it had offered cash to help some banks in dire need, later owned up to its actions. [CN/]

But traders are still bracing for a regulatory crackdown on the kinds of transactions whose explosive growth in recent months prompted the central bank to engineer the liquidity squeeze.

"When dust settles from this fuss, the logical step is for regulators to consider how to tighten regulation to prevent fresh flare-ups," said a trader at a Chinese state-owned bank in Beijing.

Traders say the China Banking Regulatory Commission is studying new guidelines for interbank lending, aimed at restricting how money lent between banks can be invested.

The 21st Century Business Herald reported on Wednesday that new requirements are expected to include reserving interbank trading to bank headquarters only, excluding branches from participating, and strengthening information disclosure.

"Some banks pay no attention to risk. Their interbank leverage has increased rapidly, and the maturity mismatch is very serious. Not only have they not actively de-leveraged, but their leverage ratios have increased two or three times since last year," said a source close to bank regulators.

DISGUISED LENDING

Interbank assets owned by Chinese banks are not subject to many banking regulations applied to other asset classes, such as the 75-percent loan-to-deposit ratio. Thus interbank lending is a key tool for banks that want to expand aggressively to boost profits, traders say.

Interbank assets at Chinese banks rose 132 percent from 2009 to 2012, compared to a 51 percent increase in total assets, according to estimates by Michael Werner, senior banking analyst at Bernstein Research.

In reality, much of this expansion actually fueled risky lending by trust companies, the largest players in China's so-shadow banking sector.

Banks use complex repurchase agreements involving trust products order to disguise their trust investments as interbank assets. (GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/zaj49t)

After reaching 8.73 trillion yuan by the end of March, trust assets rose by another 10 percent in April and May alone, trust industry data shows. Analysts say around 80 percent of that funding came from banks.

Traders said interbank lending jumped a net about 2 trillion yuan ($320 billion) in the first four months of this year, equal more than half of 3.55 trillion yuan in standard new yuan loans extended by banks in the same period.

Total social financing (TSF), an indicator designed to measure the overall flow of financing into the real economy from various sources, reflects the explosive expansion in banks' off-balance-sheet lending.

"Some interbank funds are circulating in the banking system itself, weakening the ability of financial institutions to serve the real economy," the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said in its financial stability report.

TSF hit an all-time annual high of 15.76 trillion yuan ($2.5 trillion) in 2012, up 23 percent from a year earlier, with trust loans accounting for 8.2 percent of the total, up from only 1.6 percent in 2011.

Trust loans surged to 1.12 trillion yuan in the first five months of this year from 238.1 billion yuan a year earlier, with its ratio against total TSF rising again to more than 12 percent, PBOC data shows.

