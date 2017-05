* USD/INR recovers on strong bidding by both state-run and custodial banks. The pair is at 59.39/40 after dipping below 59, 59.385/395 close on Friday. * Dealers cite buying by large state-run bank, likely related to oil-demand, and also by custodial banks. * INR supported earlier in the session by Unilever flows related to open offer. * Local stocks end strong, 0.9 percent up. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)