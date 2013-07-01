* Indian benchmark 10-year bond surrenders its
gains, with the yield up 1 basis point at 7.45 percent in
afternoon trade on Monday.
* Dealers say weakness in the rupee at 59.39/59.40 at
1022 GMT, as against 59.385/395 Friday close, puts pressure on
bonds.
* Expectations the 7.16 percent 2023 bond may be up for auction
next week also add selling pressure, dealers said.
* Dealers say the gas price hike raised expectations that the
government would also announce other potentially unpopular
moves, such as opening up more sectors to foreign investment to
attract foreign capital.
* So far, there has been no respite from heavy selling by
foreigners in rupee-debt with $5.68 billion of sales in June.
