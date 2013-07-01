July 1(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date July 8, 2016

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 90bp

Reoffer price 99.7015

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 100bp

Payment Date July 8, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, DZ Bank & Unicredit

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

ISIN DE000A1R06F8

