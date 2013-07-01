BRIEF-IG Group sees FY profit before tax modestly ahead of last year
* Despite a quiet Q4 in financial markets, IG's revenue in period was higher than in same quarter a year ago
July 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.
Borrower Pfandbriefbank Schweizerischer
Hypothekarinstitute(Pshypo)
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 243 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date May 10, 2021
Coupon 1.25 pct
Issue price 100.37
ISIN CH0217756631
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 223 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date July 15, 2025
Coupon 1.75 pct
Issue price 100.828
ISIN CH0217756656
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date July 15, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, UBS & Raiffeisen
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
