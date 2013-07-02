* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.43 percent down, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.21 percent higher. * Global equity markets and crude oil rose on Monday as investors snapped up riskier assets at the start of a new quarter after data showed U.S. manufacturing expanded in June, while Japanese and European data pointed to stabilizing economies. * India's infrastructure sector output growth marginally slowed to 2.3 percent year-on-year in May from 2.4 percent the previous month, government data showed on Monday, reflecting continued slowdown in the economy. * Analysts expressed doubts about whether the gains could sustain as foreign investors sold cash shares on Monday as per NSE data, while volumes on the NSE stock index fell to their lowest since June 19. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)